Nuh, July 02: A disturbing case of deepfake misuse has emerged on social media involving Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan Chaudhary. An AI-generated obscene video featuring the MP went viral late Monday night. The video was uploaded using a fake Facebook account named “Iqra Hasan Chaudhary MP,” allegedly by two illiterate youths from Amka village in Ferozepur Jhirka block of Haryana’s Nuh district.

The viral video, aimed at gaining social media followers, sparked outrage among Iqra Hasan’s supporters. Upon discovering the video, Hasan contacted Congress leader Razia Bano, who traced its origin to Nuh. A village panchayat was convened, during which the two youths and their parents were summoned. The youths confessed, apologised publicly by holding their ears, and were forgiven by the MP after the entire village expressed remorse. Pakistan High Commission Gifts Basket of Mangoes to Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Iqra Hasan and 4 Other MPs: Reports.

Razia Bano also released a video showing the public apology and her conversation with Hasan, pleading for leniency on behalf of the community. Hasan had initially intended to press charges but withdrew following public appeal. SP MP Iqra Hasan Raises Vaishno Devi Issue in Lok Sabha, Bats for Direct Train From Shamli; Maiden Speech Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Despite this resolution, concerns remain as numerous fake accounts in Hasan’s name continue to circulate edited content on Facebook and Instagram. Recently, she submitted a list of such accounts to police authorities, but no concrete action has been taken yet.

