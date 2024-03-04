Mumbai, March 4: On the historic day when India's Aditya-L1 mission flew into space, S Somnath, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), received a cancer diagnosis. In an interview with Tarmak Media House, Somnath stated that one of the scans revealed a growth of cancer. "During the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 expedition, there were some health difficulties. But at the moment, I wasn't sure I understood it clearly," Somnath remarked.

He went on to say that he received his diagnosis the day the Aditya-L1 mission was launched. He was shocked to learn the prognosis, as were his family and coworkers who had supported him during this difficult time. 'Thank You for Making India Proud': ISRO Chief S Somnath Receives Heartwarming Welcome on IndiGo Flight After Success of Chandrayaan 3 Mission.

As Aditya L1, India's first space-based solar observatory, set off to study the Sun on September 2, 2023, S Somnath had a regular scan that revealed a tumour in his stomach. He travelled to Chennai for more scans after making this surprising finding, which confirmed the existence of a genetic illness.

After a few days, it was determined that he had a serious health issue in addition to his work obligations. Somnath had surgery and treatment afterwards. ‘We Can Build Space Station’: ISRO Chief S Somnath During TechFest at IIT Bombay (Watch Video).

The family was taken aback by it. But as of right now, I see cancer and its management as a solution, the latter said. He highlighted that his fight with cancer is still ongoing and that he was not sure if there would be a full recovery at the moment. But he's recovered in a way that is nothing short of miraculous. He was back at work at ISRO on the fifth day without pain, having only been hospitalised for four days.

