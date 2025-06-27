Ahmedabad, June 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his Gujarat visit on a spiritual note early Friday morning by participating in the Mangala Aarti at the historic Shri Jagannathji Temple in Jamalpur, Ahmedabad. The visit coincides with the auspicious occasion of the annual Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra, a major religious event that draws thousands of devotees every year.

Arriving at the temple at 3:15 a.m., HM Shah joined in the sacred rituals and offered prayers to Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Sharing his experience on social media platform X, he posted, "On the sacred occasion of Rath Yatra, participating in the Mangla Aarti at Shri Jagannath Temple, Ahmedabad, is in itself a divine and extraordinary experience. Today, I joined the Mangla Aarti of Mahaprabhu and offered my prayers. May Mahaprabhu continue to bestow His blessings on all." Can You Watch Puri’s Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Online? Ratha Jatra Live Streaming and Telecast Details To Get Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra From Odisha’s Jagannath Temple.

The Rath Yatra, which involves a grand procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra through the city, is one of the most celebrated events in Gujarat's cultural and religious calendar. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Ahmedabad to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra. Later in the day, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre in Gandhinagar at 3:30 p.m. He will chair a review meeting focusing on the development and digitization of libraries, a key component in strengthening the country’s educational and research infrastructure. Rath Yatra 2025: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Joins Others To Pull Chariot at Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Ahmedabad As 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Begins (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Offers Prayers at Ahmedabad’s Jagannath Temple

रथयात्रा के पावन अवसर पर श्री जगन्नाथ मंदिर, अहमदाबाद की मंगला आरती में शामिल होना अपने आप में दिव्य और अलौकिक अनुभव होता है। आज महाप्रभु की मंगला आरती में शामिल होकर दर्शन-पूजन किया। महाप्रभु सभी पर अपना आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें। pic.twitter.com/T3XDWbjQt1 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2025

Following that, at 4:15 p.m., Shah will attend the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDCMC) meeting at Circuit House, Sector-20, Gandhinagar. The meeting aims to assess the implementation of central government schemes and boost coordination among district-level officials for efficient governance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).