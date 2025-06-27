Today, June 27, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined others to pull the chariot at Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Ahmedabad. This came as the 148th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began today. A video showing Bhupendra Patel joining devotees and others to pull the chariot at Shree Jagannathji Mandir as Rath Yatra begins has also gone viral on social media. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah performed mangala aarti and had darshan of Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Ahmedabad. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Bhupendra Patel Joins Others To Pull the Chariot at Shree Jagannathji Mandir

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel joins others to pull the chariot at Shree Jagannathji Mandir, Ahmedabad as the 148th #RathYatra of Lord Jagannath begins today. pic.twitter.com/F5Iw6w6IXA — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2025

Amit Shah Performs Mangala Aarti at Shree Jagannathji Mandir in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Gujarat | Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed mangala aarti and had darshan of Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannathji Mandir, Ahmedabad.#RathYatra pic.twitter.com/fUOGVTVUEf — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2025

