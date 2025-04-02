An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, confirmed SP Premsukh Delu. The aircraft, carrying two trainee pilots, went down near Suvarda village. One pilot has been rescued and hospitalised, while the other pilot succumbed to injuries. No significant property damage has been reported. Villagers captured videos of the wreckage, which are now circulating online. Police and emergency teams are on-site. The IAF is investigating the cause of the crash, and more details are awaited. Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Gujarat’s Jamnagar; Probe Underway.

Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash

