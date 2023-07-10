Belagavi July 10: In a shocking incident, a Jain monk was found dead with his dismembered body parts dumped in a borewell at a village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said on July 8. The butchered body parts were found in the well in Chikkodi taluk of the district. In light of the ghastly occurrence, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formed an investigation team and issued directions to officials to thoroughly probe the case.

Two persons identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath have been arrested in this connection, police said. The victim, Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj, was staying at Nandi Parvata Jain Basadi for the past 15 years, police said. "On July 6, manager of the Basadi Bheemappa Ugare lodged a complaint about the missing Jain Muni (monk). We started an investigation and arrested two people," the officer told PTI.

The inquiry revealed that the monk, who belongs to the Digambar sect of Jainism, used to lend money. The suspects are said to have borrowed money from him. When the monk enquired about the money he lent them, they murdered him, the officer said.

Expressing shock over the death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has directed the police officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that the culprits are punished by the court. In a statement, Siddaramaiah said merciless action should be taken against the accused.

"No one is permitted to take the law into their hands. Our officers have intensified their investigation and some people have been taken into custody. I have given directions that none of the accused should escape," the statement read.