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In a chilling incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly manipulated into drugging her own family before being gang-raped by a man she trusted and his accomplices. The primary accused, identified as Titu Pal, a motorcycle mechanic from Haridwar with a criminal history of six prior cases, reportedly groomed the minor over six months through regular phone conversations, hiding his dark past from her.

On the night of April 5, the deception turned into a coordinated crime when Pal allegedly convinced the girl to elope with him. Following his precise instructions, the minor mixed a sedative provided by Pal into her family’s dinner. Once her mother and two younger sisters fell unconscious, the girl collected gold and silver jewellery along with INR 10,000 in cash and left the house to meet the accused. Hyderabad Horror: Woman Gang Raped by Husband and His Friends, NCW Seeks Action Report.

The situation turned horrific when Pal took the girl to a room in a nearby banquet hall under the pretext of meeting his friends before they left the area. It was there that Pal and three associates allegedly committed the gang-rape. After the assault, the suspects callously fled the scene, taking the stolen jewellery and cash with them and leaving the victim behind.

The minor managed to return home and narrate the harrowing ordeal to her family once they regained consciousness. Upon receiving a formal complaint from the girl’s mother, the Bijnor police launched an immediate investigation, with senior officers rushing to the village to assess the situation and record statements. The victim’s father, who works in Saudi Arabia, was also informed of the tragedy. Bengaluru Shocker: Migrant Worker Arrested After Raping 11-Year-Old Girl, Given INR 150 To Stay Silent.

Authorities have since moved swiftly, taking Titu Pal, two associates, and one juvenile into custody. However, a fourth suspect identified as Ritesh remains absconding and is believed to be in possession of the stolen valuables. Police have intensified search operations to arrest Ritesh and have assured the family of a stringent legal process under the POCSO Act and relevant criminal sections.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Bijnor Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).