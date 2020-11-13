Srinagar, November 13: Pakistan carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez on Friday, resulting in six deaths, including three civilians casualties on the Indian side. According to reports, three soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in two separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri and Gurez. Indian security forces also inflicted heavy casualties in retaliatory fire. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF Jawans Martyred, 3 Injured After Terrorists Attack Road Opening Party at Pampore Bypass of Pulwama.

"Three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and during ceasefire violation," sources told news agency ANI. Two soldiers were martyred in the Uri sector and another was killed in the Gurez sector. Heavy shelling by Pakistani troops also led to the death of three civilians in the Uri sector.

Pakistan's unprovoked firing forced Indian security forces to retaliate. "In retaliatory firing by the Indian Army, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers were killed. The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes," sources added. Five civilians were also injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district's Sawjian sector.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Friday for the fourth day running. Pakistan violated ceasefire in three other sectors of the LoC during the last three days. Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

Earlier this week, security forced foiled an infiltration bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 and killed three militants. Three Army soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.

