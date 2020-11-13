Jammu, Nov 13: Five civilians were injured on Friday as Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the fourth consecutive day, police said.

Defence Spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said at about 2.45 p.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sawjian sector. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF Jawans Martyred, 3 Injured After Terrorists Attack Road Opening Party at Pampore Bypass of Pulwama.

The spokesman said Indian army is retaliating befittingly. Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Friday for the fourth day running. Pakistan violated ceasefire in three other sectors of the LoC during the last three days.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).