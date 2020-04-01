Jammu and Kashmir Administration Declares 24 Villages as COVID-19 Red Zones

Jammu and Kashmir Military Forces. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, April 1: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared 24 villages across Kashmir as red zones in the wake of outbreak of COVID-19 in the valley.

The villages designated as red zones in central and south Kashmir include Parray Mohala Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin, Batagund Hajin in Bandipora district, Gudoora, Chandgam, Pinglena, Parigam, Abhama, Sangerwani and Khaigam in the Pulwama district; Waskura in Ganderbal, Sedew and Ramnagri in Shopian district; and Chadoora in Budgam district.

In Srinagar, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah and Shalteng have been declared red zones.

Meanwhile, Bandipora District Administration in north kashmir has declared four villages of the district as Red Zones as a precautionary measure after several COVID-19 positive cases were reported from these areas on Tuesday.

Invoking prohibitory orders under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Section 144 of the CrPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005, Nodal Officer COVID-19 Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Reyaz Ahmad Beigh said four villages, including Parray Mohalla Hajin, Chandergeer Hajin, Batagund Hajin and S.K. Bala Hajin are declared red zones.

He said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared as Red zone and the people would stay inside their homes to ensure complete lockdown. He warned of stern action against violators as per provision of the relevant Acts.

The order was issued in view of the COVID-19 positive case from Hajin, Bandipora due to which the entire area has become vulnerable as far as transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned. Till Tuesday, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir was 55.