Srinagar, January 14: An avalanche hit Tulail area of Gurez in J&K's Bandipora district on Saturday. Officials said that the avalanche hit Jurniyal village but no damage has been reported. Avalanche Warnings in 12 Districts of Jammu and Kashmir Amid Heavy Snowfall.

People in Gurez and adjoining areas have been advised by the administration to remain cautious and not to venture out on slopes, hilly areas, or avalanche prone areas till the weather improves. Jammu and Kashmir: SDMA Issues Avalanche Warning for 10 Districts Including Bandipora, Kupwara and Baramulla.

Two labourers were killed on Friday after an avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.

