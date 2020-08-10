Budgam, August 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) worker Abdul Hamid Najar who was shot at by terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 9, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Najar was district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha. According to reports, he was on his morning walk when the terrorists attacked him. Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

Najar was a resident of Mohindra area of Budgam in central Kashmir. The 38-year-old BJP leader was immediately rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital. After terrorists attacked the president of BJP’s Budgam OBC Morcha, four leaders resigned from the party on Sunday. Among those who resigned after the attack are the BJP general-secretary Budgam and the general-secretary MM Morcha Budgam. Jammu And Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha Refers to Kashmir as 'Heaven of India', Assures People 'There Won't Be Any Bias Against Anyone'.

Najar was the third BJP leader attacked by terrorists in the past one week in the valley. In a similar attack that took place on August 6 in Kulgam district, BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot at by terrorists. He succumbed to his injuries on the same day. In July this year, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother were also killed by terrorists.

