Srinagar, August 7: Newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that there won't be any bias against anyone and genuine grievances will be heard. He also referred Kashmir as 'Heaven of India' and said that his aim is to take forward the development in the Union territory.

Speaking to the media after taking the charge in Srinagar, Manoj Sinha said, "Kashmir is the heaven of India, I've been given an opportunity to play a role here. August is an important date after yrs of isolation J&K came to the mainstream. Several projects started here after years, my priority is to take those projects forward." Manoj Sinha Appointed as New Lieutenant Governor of J&K, President Kovind Accepts Resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu.

Adding more, he said, "There won't be any bias against anyone. Constitutional powers will be used for people's welfare. I assure the people that their genuine grievances will be listened to and we will try to find a way to the solution. It is my aim to take forward the development here."

Here's what the Lt Governor said:

Earlier on Thursday, Manoj Sinha was appointed the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by President Ramnath Kovind. Sinha replaced Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed as the new chief of Comptroller Auditor General (CAG). It is to be known that Manoj Sinha has won Lok Sabha elections twice from Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

