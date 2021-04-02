Pulwama, April 2: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kakpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. On terrorists was killed in the gun-battle. Two more terrorists are reportedly trapped in the area. The joint operation is being carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Cops Dead After Terrorists Open Fire at Police Party in Barzulla Area of Srinagar; Incident Caught on Camera.

According to reports, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving the information of the presence of terrorists. The gunbattle started after the terrorists fired upon the security forces. Till now, there are no reports of any injuries in the encounter. It is still not known as to which terror organisation they belong. More details are still awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 CRPF Personnel Martyred, 2 Injured in Terrorist Attack in Lawaypora Near Srinagar.

Tweet by ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir: Police and security forces are carrying out an operation at Kakapora area in Pulwama district where an encounter is underway. Details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/53fOiiacJ1 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

Out of the three terrorists trapped in the area, two were involved in the killing of a cop at Nowgam. On April 1, BJP leader Anwar Ahmad was attacked by terrorists. They fired upon the guard post of the BJP leader at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinagar. The cop was killed in the attack. The policeman was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital. However, doctors of the hospital said that he was declared brought dead.

