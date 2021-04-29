Srinagar, April 29: Security forces detected an improvised explosive device (IED) on Thursday near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police said security forces detected the IED near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Khudwani area.

"The area has been sealed and the bomb disposal squad has reached the spot to defuse the IED," police said.

