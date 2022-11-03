Jammu, November 3: One terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

"On 03 Nov 2022, at about 1000 hours, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side," the Army said. Jammu and Kashmir: JeM Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Kulgam.

After the suspicious movement was noticed, the alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired back. Later, the body of a terrorist was recovered along with two AK-47 Rifles, one pistol and other war like stores, the Army said. Shopian Encounter: 4 Local Terrorists Killed in Two Separate Encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The operation continues and the search of the area is under progress," said the Army.

