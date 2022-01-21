Jammu, January 21: Army has recovered a huge consignment of narcotics along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

In a statement , the Army said, "Based on inputs of likely smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in Poonch, Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) launched relentless operations in the area.

"The operations were backed up with a well integrated surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the LoC. Republic Day 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Told To Attend R-Day Function As ‘Official Duty’.

"On 19 and 20 January 2022, Narcotics weighing approximately 31 kg have been recovered in a search operation conducted by the Indian Army and J&K Police, very close to the LoC."

