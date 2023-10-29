Srinagar, October 29: Terrorists opened fire at a police officer in J&K's Srinagar on Sunday. Police sources said the terrorists fired at police inspector Masroor Ahmad in the Eidgah area on Sunday afternoon. “He was immediately shifted to the hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches," the sources said. Hospital sources said Ahmad was admitted in a critical condition. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid on LoC in Uri District.

Security tightened in Srinagar's Eidgah

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened in Srinagar's Eidgah after a police official was shot. He has been shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/08QNWOyxzo — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

