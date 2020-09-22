Srinagar, September 22: The security forces on Tuesday killed an unidentified terrorist in the ongoing encounter at Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. As per sources, 3 terrorists were trapped by the security forces on Monday and the encounter is still in process.

Informing about the update, Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and wrote, "01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow." Earlier on Monday evening, the Kashmir Zone Police had said that encounter started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Srinagar’s Batamaloo, One CRPF Personnel Injured.

Here's what Kashmir Zone Police said:

Meanwhile, reports arrived that an Indian Army soldier was injured in an ongoing encounter in Budgam on Monday evening. The cordon and search operation in Nowhaar locality of Chrar was launched by army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group of J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force on Monday.

The security forces took the action after receiving inputs of presence of at least three militants. Police had also brought the parents of the militants to the encounter site to ask them to surrender. In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off and encounter is underway.

