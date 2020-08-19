Srinagar, August 19: A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Wednesday. The identity of the slain terrorist was not immediately known. The operation is still underway. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chitragam area after receiving inputs about the presence terrorists there.

The search operation reportedly turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorist fired on a search party of security forces. On Tuesday, a terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested by security forces in Bandipora district. Identified as Subzar Ahmad Rather alias Aatish Bhai, he had joined LeT recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in and around Hajin locality, police said.

Terrorist Killed in Shopian Encounter:

Earlier on Monday, security forces had launched an operation to track down three terrorists who had escaped after attacking a joint patrol party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Kreeri in Baramulla district. A policeman and two CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. A contact was later established with the terrorists that triggered the encounter during which two terrorists including LeT's north Kashmir chief Sajad Ahmad Mir were killed.

The third terrorist was gunned down on Tuesday. Two Army men had sustained gunshot injuries during Monday's operation succumbed the next day. A large number of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and three pistols, were seized.

