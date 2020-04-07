CRPF Jawan Martyred in Terrorist Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag District

Grenade | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Anantnag, April 7: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Tuesday was martyred in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. According to reports, terrorists fired upon a CRPF party in Bijbehara area of the district. Initially, the CRPF soldier was injured in the attack. The jawan has been identified as Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam. Indian Army Guns Down 9 Terrorists in Kashmir Valley In Last 24 Hours, 3 Soldiers Martyred.

The CRPF head constable was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Other CRPF jawans also received splinter injuries. Terrorists reportedly lobbed a grenade at a CRPF patrolling party. They flew from the spot after the attack. Security forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists.

ANI's Tweet:

#UPDATE The CRPF jawan has lost his life in the terrorist attack(in Bijbehara, Anantnag): Sandeep Choudhary,Senior Superintendent of Police,Anantnag #JammuandKashmir https://t.co/7FmIfonWzP — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

On April 5, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid and neutralised five terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Five India paratroopers were also martyred in the encounter. The Kupwara encounter was part of “Operation Rangdouri Behak” which was launched on April 1 by the security forces after they noticed the movement of terrorists along the LoC. In the last 48 hours, nine terrorists have been gunned down.

Pakistan has resorted to heavy shelling along the LoC increased during the outbreak of coronavirus, According to a report published in India Today, in January, the number of ceasefire violations was at 367, while in February, it was 366. As the number of COVID-19 cases started to rise in India and Pakistan in March, the number of ceasefire violations by the neibhbouring country also increased. Last month, 411 cases of ceasefire violation incidents were reported.