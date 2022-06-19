Srinagar, June 19: A terrorist killed during a gunfight with the security forces in the Lolab area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district has been identified as a Pakistani national, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorist belonged to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taibe (LeT).

"Killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. 2-3 more terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing encounter," the Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted. Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Killer of Cop Among 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama District.

Police said the encounter started after it launched a joint anti-terrorist operation along with Army's 28 RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in the Lolab area.

"During search of hideouts, hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress," police said.

Further details were awaited

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).