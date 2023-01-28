Dhanbad, January 28: Six people, including two doctors, died after a fire broke out in Hazra hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday. When the fire department got the information, six fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire.

The fire, which broke out at 02.30 a.m. at the second floor and soon spread to the entire hospital, could be brought under control by 10.00 a.m. Jharkhand Fire: Doctor, His Wife Among Five Killed After Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential Complex of Dhanbad Hospital (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Hazra Hospital in Dhanbad:

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Five people, including a doctor and his wife, died in a fire in the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad. pic.twitter.com/pVEmV7Z5MW — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Dr Prema, Dr Vikas Hazra and four employees of the hospital who were sleeping in the residential complex of the medical facility on the second floor died. On the basis of situation at the spot, it is being said that Dr Vikas used water and tub from the washroom but in vain.

The firefighters rescued nine people, who were being treated at the hospital, and rushed them to Patliputra Nursing Home. The cause of the blaze is said to be short circuit. Jharkhand Fire: Two Charred to Death After Bus Engulfs in Flames Due to ‘Diyas’ in Ranchi on Diwali.

A fire official said the hospital did not have adequate arrangement for putting out the blaze and even anti-fire machine was also not operational. IMA's state President A.K. Singh and district unit chief Major Chandan expressed grief over the tragedy.

