Chaibasa, April 18: Two children died and four others were injured after an under-construction wall collapsed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said. The incident took place in Kumardungi area late on Wednesday, when around 12 children were playing in a courtyard of a house, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jagganathpur) Rakesh Nandan Minz said. Mumbai Wall Collapse: Two Killed, One Grievously Injured After Wall Collapses in Goregaon (Watch Video).

While one child died under the debris, another succumbed to injuries en route to hospital, he said. Four children are undergoing treatment in hospital, the SDPO said.