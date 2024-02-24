Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Two persons were killed and one got grievously injured after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Goregaon on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Aarey Colony Road, Filmcity Gate No.2, behind Prime Fox production in Goregaon at around 6:30 pm.

The wall that collapsed was 60 ft long and 20 ft high, said officials.

The police reached the spot and started rescue work immediately after receiving information about the accident.

Three males were rescued before the arrival of the fire brigade, said police.

Out of three persons, one male person was shifted to a trauma care centre in a private vehicle, added police.

Two other males declared dead were identified as 32-year-old Sintu Mandal and 45-year-old Jaidev Pralhad Biswas.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

