Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk-run SpaceX, is transforming connectivity around the world. It now provides high-speed internet access to over 5 million people across 125 countries, territories, and markets with its growing network. The technology is helping businesses, organisations, and individuals to stay connected in remote areas, spanning all seven continents and even oceans. Starlink Internet Services Now Available on airBaltic, Becomes 1st European Airline To Offer High-Speed Connectivity Onboard.

Starlink is connecting more than 5M people with high-speed internet across 125 countries, territories and many other markets. Thank you to all of our customers around the world!🛰️🌎❤️→ https://t.co/zR6w4t1qM9 pic.twitter.com/PGjNZAIifM — Starlink (@Starlink) February 28, 2025

