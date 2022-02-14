Chennai, February 14: Madras High Court's acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari was on Monday sworn in as its 32'nd Chief Justice. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Bhandari in the presence of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

After the swearing-in ceremony, state Advocate General, R. Shanmugasundaran welcomed the Chief Justice at an official function organised by the Registry on the High Court campus. He said that the Chief Justice had given a patient hearing to the advocates while serving as the Acting Chief Justice and had got a high commendation from the bar for his expeditious disposal of cases and fair treatment to advocates.

The Chief Justice in his reply said that he was fortunate himself to be among the few to get a second welcome at the Madras High Court. He was referring to the welcome he received while taking charge as the Acting Chief Justice. "What greater privilege can I seek than being the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, one of the greatest and leading institutions," he said, adding that he would do his best for delivering justice to the common man of the state. Tamil Nadu : Madras HC Strikes Down 10.5% Reservation for Vanniars.

He also said that he was aware of the problems faced by the Bar and that he would do his best to solve them and that he would always be accessible. The Chief Justice also called upon the Judges of the High Court and trial court judges to show more vigour to dispose of as many cases as possible.

Enrolled as an advocate in May 1980, he was elevated to a Judge in the Rajasthan High Court in July 2007. In March 2019, he was transferred to the Allahabad High Court. He was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court on November 22, 2021.

