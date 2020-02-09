Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class 7 Student From Mumbai, Becomes Youngest Girl in the World to Summit Mount Aconcagua; See Pics

Kaamya Karthikeyan (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 9: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 7th standard student of Navy Children School in Mumbai, has set a new record by scaling Mount Aconcagua. Karthikeyan became the youngest girl in the world to summit the Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia. The Indian Navy in its statement said that the young girl summited the 6962 meters tall mountain peak on February 1, 2020.

In January 2020, a 21-year old tribal mountaineer from Rangareddy district of Telangana had scaled the toughest Mt Aconcagua. The young boy named Amgoth Thukaram had scaled the mountain on January 26, despite the harsh weather conditions of snow fall and incessant rains. With this magnificent feat, Thukaram has successfully added another feather to his cap. Arunima Sinha Becomes World’s First Woman Amputee to Scale Antarctica’s Mount Vision.

Take a Look at the Pics:

Indian Navy: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 7th standard student of Navy Children School in Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to summit Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America & outside of Asia. She summited the 6962 meters tall mountain peak on February 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/9KWVyTz3Ah — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

Aconcagua is a mountain in the Principal Cordillera of the Andes mountain range in Argentina. It is the highest mountain outside of Asia, being the highest in both the Southern and Western Hemispheres with a summit elevation of 6,960.8 metres (22,837 ft). The mountain is one of the so-called Seven Summits of the seven continents. The mountain and its surroundings are part of the Aconcagua Provincial Park. The mountain has a number of glaciers.