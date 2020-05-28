Karnataka Bans Flights, Trains and Vehicles From Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat Over COVID-19 Fears

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 28: In a major development, Karnataka has suspended the arrival of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The decision was taken by the state cabinet on Thursday. 'Seva Sindhu' E-Pass Mandatory for Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter Karnataka via Road, Rail and Air Travel; Here's How to Register at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

No flights, trains or other vehicles will be allowed to come to Karnataka from these five states. The travel ban will be in place for the next eight to 10 days before review, the state cabinet said. Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: Here's What Reports Are Saying About What Can Happen After May 31, 2020.

The decision comes at a time when the state reported a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, 75 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, taking total cases in the state to 2,493.