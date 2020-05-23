'Seva Sindhu' E-Pass Mandatory for Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter Karnataka via Road, Rail and Air Travel; Here's How to Register at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 23: Since India is currently under the fourth phase of lockdown, migrants and other stranded are returning to their home. The Karnataka government has launched a web portal "Seva Sindhu" to facilitate the movement of stranded citizens amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The portal- sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in -issues E-pass which is mandatory for any mode of travel. Karnataka Govt Launches 'Seva Sindhu' Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter State.

Those who want to travel to other states from Karnataka and from other states to Karnataka need to register on "sevasindhu" website. The government will share all intimations to the user. E-pass is also necessary for air travel. Karnataka Mandates 7-Day Institutional Quarantine For Air Passengers Arriving From Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat And Three Other States.

To get E-pass, a user needs to visit sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in. On the landing page, they could see options such as "Apply here to travel to other Indian states from Karnataka", "Apply here to travel from other countries to Karnataka" and "Apply here to travel to Karnataka from other Indian states".

Based on their requirement, citizens need to choose the option. The person needs to fill the required information and press on submit. The government will get back to the users via phone call, SMS or email.

Similarly, arrival e-pass is mandatory for travellers coming to Karnataka via road, rail or flights. People travelling within the state for business purpose are also required to get an electronic pass.

Karnataka government has also issued Standard operating procedure (SOP) for inter-state passengers to Karnataka. "Returnees from other states should produce e-Pass obtained from Seva Sindhu portal at the Border check post of Karnataka," the order said. It added that a person without e-pass will not be allowed to enter the state.