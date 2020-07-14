Bengaluru, July 14: Amid the rising coronavirus case in Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday announced the imposition of lockdown in the district from July 15 to July 23, 2020. He stated that lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Wednesday to 5 am of next Thursday.

Informing about the development, Dakshina Kannada's Deputy Commissioner said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Lockdown to remain imposed in Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm of 15th July 2020 to 5 am of 23rd July 2020 in the wake of COVID-19." COVID-19 in Karnataka: Complete Lockdown To Be Imposed in Dakshina Kannada District From July 16 For One Week.

Here's what the Dakshina Kannada's Deputy Commissioner said:

Lockdown to remain imposed in Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm of 15th July 2020 to 5 am of 23rd July 2020 in the wake of #COVID19: Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada. #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka's District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had said, "We have decided to impose complete lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district from 16th July for one week. Lockdown norms will be issued soon by Deputy Commissioner." As per the Union Health Ministry's website, 41,581 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, out of which 16248 have been recovered, while 757 died. Meanwhile, 24,576 people are still active with COVID-19.

