Karnataka Extends Lockdown for Two More Days Till May 19, Guidelines Followed During COVID-19 Lockdown 3 to Continue in State During Shutdown

Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown for two more days till May 19. According to an order released by the state Government, the BS Yeddyurappa-led government in the southern state has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 19th May midnight. The order stated that the guidelines and norms as followed during the third phase of Coronavirus Lockdown will remain in place till midnight of May 19 or till further notice. The Centre is yet to release the list of revised guidelines and rules for the fourth phase of shutdown, to begin from tomorrow. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

The COVID-19 tally in Karnataka mounted to 1,146 on Sunday after a 54-year-old man from Udupi succumbed to COVID-19. As many as 54 new positive cases were reported in the state in the past 19 hours. This is Karnataka's 37th death due to coronavirus and Udupi's first. Reports inform that at present, there are 611 active cases in the state, 497 discharges and 37 deaths.

Government of Karnataka extends #COVID19 lockdown in the state for 2 more days, i.e. till 19th May midnight. The guidelines and norms as followed during #CoronavirusLockdown3 will remain in place till 19th midnight or till further notice. pic.twitter.com/4AbmSHH9gR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra extended the ongoing lockdown to May 31. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami extended the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 subject to certain relaxations in the restrictions. Palaniswami said based on the views expressed by a medical expert committee, district collectors and senior ministers, the lockdown has been extended till the midnight of May 31.

In Maharashtra, which is the country's worst-hit by the pandemic, recording 30,706 cases and 1,135 fatalities, the fourth phase of lockdown will be implemented with strict measures in containment zones. These hotspots include Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon, Pune, Solapur and Aurangabad until May 31.