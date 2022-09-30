Bengaluru, September 30: The Karnataka government on Friday directed the education department to submit a report on the activities of madrasas in the state, stirring a controversy. The education department has taken up the exercise amid the demands to ban madrasas in the state by Hindu organisations, according to the sources.

It has been alleged that suspicious activities are going on in madrasas. The government has asked the department to submit report about 960 madrasas in the state. Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Revises Madrasas' Timings, Ensures 6-Hour Education for Students

A committee has been formed under the leadership of the Commissioner of the education department, which will give comprehensive report on the activities of the madrasas.

BJP insiders said that after the submission of the report, a decision would be made on whether the madrasas should be banned or these should be brought under the jurisdiction of the education department. Madrasa Survey Row: Darul Uloom Principal Maulana Arshad Madani Says ‘Govt Has the Right To Conduct Survey of Madrasas’

The BJP insiders said that the ruling BJP in Karnataka is contemplating the action on madrasas on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government in connection with madrasas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).