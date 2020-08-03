Bengaluru, August 3: A day after state chief minister BS Yediyurappa was tested coronavirus positive and admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health Department on Monday had announced to test all the people who met the CM in last 2-3 days. Apart from this, the state Health Ministry also said that they will check the CM's travel history of the last week.

Informing about the latest development, the Karnataka Health Department said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "All those who met Chief Minister in the last 2-3 days will be tested for COVID-19. CM's travel history of last one week will be checked." BS Yediyurappa’s Daughter Tests Positive for COVID-19 a Day After Karnataka CM Found Infected With Coronavirus.

Here's what the Karnataka Health Department said:

All those who met Chief Minister in the last 2-3 days will be tested for #COVID19. CM's travel history of last one week will be checked: Karnataka Health Department Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OZO62yP8rn — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Earlier in the morning, reports arrived that BS Yediyurappa's daughter has also been tested COVID-18 positive and admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. On Sunday, the Karnataka CM took to Twitter to announce that he was tested positive for COVID-19. The 78-year-old Yediyurappa said he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors. Also, he requested all those people who have come in contact with him recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).