Bengaluru, August 30: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Uttar Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts. The IMD even predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in North interior Karnataka from August 30 to September 1.

Informing about the rainfall alert, Director of IMD Bengaluru -- CS Patil -- said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Karnataka coastal districts are very likely to receive light to moderate widespread rainfall from Aug 30 to Sept 1 and widespread rainfall on 2nd, 3rd September. Bangalore city is very likely to experience rain on 30th & 31st August." Monsoon 2020: August Records 25% Excess Rainfall in India, Highest Since 1976, Says IMD.

Adding more, Patil said, "Uttar Kannada, Udupi & Dakshin Kannada districts very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Sept 2nd & 3rd for which yellow alert is issued. North interior Karnataka very likely to experience scattered rainfall from Aug 30th-Sept 1st."

Here's what IMD said:

Uttar Kannada, Udupi & Dakshin Kannada districts very likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on Sept 2nd & 3rd for which yellow alert is issued. North interior Karnataka very likely to experience scattered rainfall from Aug 30th-Sept 1st: C S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru https://t.co/LRtevJx1ly — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Several areas flooded in Gujarat's Rajkot as Aji river is overflowing following heavy rainfall in the city. Also, Central Water Commission said that River Narmada is now in severe flood situation with the rising tendency in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).