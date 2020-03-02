Karnataka: 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan, Anti-Modi Graffiti Scribbled on House Wall in Kalaburgi, Police Lodge FIR

Karnataka Police | Image Used for Representational Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, March 2: A case was registered on Sunday against unknown persons who scribbled pro-Pakistan slogan and anti-Modi graffiti on a wall of a house in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. Using charcoal, miscreants wrote "Pakistan Zindabad" (hail Pakistan) as well as scribbled some abusive words in English against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wall of the house located in Saath Gumbad area. Amulya, Charged With Sedition For 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan, Sent to Judicial Custody by Bengaluru Court.

The matter came to light when locals noticed the pro-Pakistan slogan and anti-Modi graffiti on the wall and informed the police. Cops suspect that the miscreants might have written the slogans on Saturday night and the residents noticed the writings next day morning. After reaching the spot, police officers erased the slogan and the graffiti. CCTV footages were being screened to identify those involved.

"Based on the complaint of Manoj Chaudhary, who resides in the said house as a tenant we have registered a case under IPC sections 153A, 153B, 124A, and 505(2) at the Chowk police station," Kalaburagi Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj told The Indian Express. After the matter came to fore, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a demonstration in front of Chowk police station, demanding the arrest of the miscreants.

On February 24, miscreants had written "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Tipu Sultan School" on the wall and door of a government school at Budarshingi village in Karnataka's Hubli district.