Amulya, Charged With Sedition For 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan, Sent to Judicial Custody by Bengaluru Court

Woman created ruckus during AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Bengaluru (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ANI)

Bengaluru, February 21: Student activist Amulya, charged with sedition for per pro-Pakistan chant at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, was sent to judicial custody on Friday by a local court. She was produced before the court by the Bengaluru police, which registered a suo moto case against her after the video of her controversial remarks went viral. Anti-CAA Rally in Bengaluru: Asaduddin Owaisi at Dias, Activist Amulya Stirs Row With 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan; Watch Video.

Amulya landed in row on Thursday, when she shared the dias along with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Shortly before Owaisi was scheduled to address the gathering of anti-CAA protesters in Bengaluru, Amulya took the mic and shouted "Pakistan Zindabad".

Amulya's slogan left the rally organisers, as well as Owaisi, shocked. She was prevented from further addressing the gathering and the mic was snatched from her by the police officials present at the site. The 19-year-old was subsequently detained.

Owaisi condemned her remarks and disassociated the anti-CAA protesters from her. "We are against her statement. For us, Bharat Zindabad tha aur hamesha rahega," the Hyderabad lawmaker was reported as saying.

“Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here [Bengaluru rally]. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," he further added.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B Ramesh had confirmed last night that Amulya has been detained. "We have registered a suo moto case u/s 124A (sedition), 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups, and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration)." he said.