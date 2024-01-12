Bengaluru, January 12: Karnataka Police have arrested a 24-year-old bus cleaner on charges of raping a Class 9 girl student. The case was reported in the limits of Dabaspet police station in Bengaluru Rural district, police said on Friday. According to police, the 14-year-old girl travelled to the school in a private bus. The girl did not return home a week ago following which the parents lodged a missing complaint with the police. Karnataka Shocker: Man Caught Making Video of Woman Taking Bath, Tied to Pole and Thrashed in Hubballi; Clip Surfaces
The police during an investigation found that the accused, identified as Anand, had taken her to a rented house in the Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru. The police raided the house and rescued the girl.
Investigations revealed that the accused was imprisoned in a POCSO case in 2021 reported from Byadarahalli police station limits. He was released last year and brainwashed and exploited the latest victim.
