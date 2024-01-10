In a disturbing incident in Karnataka’s Hubballi district, a man was physically assaulted by locals after being caught making video of a woman taking bath. The man, identified as Lad Saab, a resident of Ganesh Pete near Gokul Road, works as a construction worker in a building located in Lohia Nagar. Saab had positioned his mobile phone in the bathroom window of a neighboring house and was apprehended while recording the video. The woman’s cries alerted locals who quickly gathered, restrained Saab, and tied him to an electric pole before thrashing him. Following the incident, Saab was handed over to the police at the old Hubballi station. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Karnataka: Two-Year-Old Boy Playing Outdoors Crushed to Death by Car in Bidar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Thrashed in Karnataka

A man from #Karnataka’s #Hubballi is accused of allegedly filming a woman while she was taking a bath. The incident took place on Tuesday in Karnataka’s #GokulRoad. According to the police, the accused identified as, Laad sahab was doing a bar bending work near the house of the… pic.twitter.com/QOxrws4WN9 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 9, 2024

