In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Kolar, a Muslim meat shop owner, identified as Mohammed Taj Fir, allegedly attacked a journalist with a cleaver. The journalist had accused Fir of selling stolen chicken at his shop, and the altercation was captured on camera. The video circulating on social media depicts the meat shop owner assaulting the journalist in broad daylight. The journalist alleges that Fir sells chicken at a lower price due to it being stolen. Journalist Beaten in UP Video: Youth Mercilessly Thrashes Mediaperson on Road in Ghaziabad, Terrifying Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

Journalist Assaulted With Cleaver

Mohammad Taj Fir deadly attacked a journalist named Kiran with a meat butchering knife in Karnataka's Kolar district ! There were complaints about Mohammad Taj selling stolen chickens. Upon questioning by journalist Kiran, Taj launched a deadly attack on Kiran. Taj has been… pic.twitter.com/qXWNXk8CzP — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) January 7, 2024

Remember Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal? BIG BREAKING: The Muslim meat shop owner attacked journalist Kiran with a cleaver in Karnataka's Kolar district, reminding the horrifying murder of Kanhaiya Lal. Context: The meat shop owner was allegedly selling chicken at a cheaper price. The… pic.twitter.com/eas0t4eTQj — Treeni (@_treeni) January 7, 2024

Mohammad Taj Fir, a meat shop owner attacked journalist Kiran with a cleaver in #Karnataka's Kolar district, reminding the horrifying murder of #KanhaiyaLal, Udaipur Context: Taj was allegedly selling stolen chicken at a cheaper price. #JihadiCrimes pic.twitter.com/UXG5JAIYEK — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) January 7, 2024

