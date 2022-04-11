The Muslim vendor whose fruit shop was vandalised. Credits: Twitter/ IANS

Dharwad, (Karnataka) April 11: Karnataka Police on Monday arrested four persons attached to the Sri Ram Sena in connection with vandalising a fruit shop owned by a Muslim vendor in Dharwad district.

The arrested persons were identified as Chidananda Kalal, Kumar Kattimani, Mylarappa Guddappanavar and Mahalinga Aigali.

The police took into custody after Nabisaab, the vendor, lodged a police complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Shot at After Argument at Petrol Pump in Prayagraj.

The Dharwad Rural police have lodged an FIR against eight persons on charges of deliberately hurting religious sentiments, unlawful assembly, rioting and deliberate attempt to breach of peace.

Since 15 years, Nabisaab's shop has been operation from the premises of the Nuggekeri Hanuman temple.

On April 9, the activists who showed up in the temple premises destroyed the fruits and asked him not to continue his business.

The state's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhu Swamy had stated on the floor of the House that non-Hindus cannnot carry out their businesses in temple premises and religious fairs.

Since then Hindutva groups are vehemently demanding vacating Muslim vendors from all religious places.

The vandalisation of the fruit shop has received widespread condemnation, including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who gave the vendor financial aid.

