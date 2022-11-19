Vijayapura, Nov 19: A man was allegedly duped of over Rs 40 lakh by a woman on the pretext of marriage in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The accused lured the man by saying that she has become an IAS officer, and made him transfer Rs 41,26,800 through multiple transactions.

Victim Parameshwar Hipparagi, a resident of Bagaluru village has lodged a case with the cyber police.

According to police, the accused came in contact with Hipparagi, a private company employee, on Facebook. The woman posing as K.R. Manjula from Hassan had sent a friend request on Facebook and after he accepted the request, she started chatting with him from June 29.

Manjula had asked for a transfer of Rs 700 claiming that her mother is sick. Later, she went on extracting money from him for her mother's hospitalisation, burial.

Later, Manjula maintained that she had cracked UPSC exams and she has become an IAS officer now. Manjula also told him that she is offered the job of District Commissioner and is going to Bengaluru to get the charge.

She started asking him to transfer money in thousands and afterwards in lakhs promising that she would give it back to him in one shot.

After transferring Rs 41,26,800 to her account, Parameshwar realised that he was being conned and lodged a complaint with cyber police.

A special team has been formed to nab the accused.

Further investigation is on.

