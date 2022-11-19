Kolkata, November 19: Cops from the Amherst Street police station have arrested an accused who mercilessly beat up a dog after chaining it up. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media and was widely circulated, eliciting a huge outcry. The accused was arrested on Thursday. The accused Anil Prasad was tracked down by tracing the device from which the video originated.

The accused has been booked under Prevention of Cruelty Towards Animal Act. The dog was rescued and handed to an NGO. Ghaziabad Shocker: Two Men Hang, Torture Dog to Death, Police Register Case After Video Goes Viral (Disturbing Visuals)

Prasad was rounded up from his home on K Ghosh Lane around 11pm on Thursday. TOI quoted an officer from Lalbazar as saying that multiple netizens watched the video on social media of a man torturing a dog on Thursday. The man was initially seen hitting the dog with a plastic container, which broke in the impact. The accused did not stop at it. He took up a wooden rod-like object with which he hit the animal repeatedly. Some of those who watched the video commented they had hardly ever come across such torture.

The social media cell of Kolkata Police was flooded with complaints, apart from a letter from an NGO to Lalbazar.

Based on this complaint, cops from the Amherst Street police station registered a case and arrested Anil Prasad. Sergeant Arghya Saha from the Amherst PS who is investigating the case said that the accused is currently in our custody. The rescued dog is in the safe custody of the NGO and we are taking regular updates about the animal.

