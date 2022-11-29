Mumbai, November 29: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a man allegedly killed his wife in Mangaluru. As per reports, the man, who was drunk allegedly murdered his wife. The incident took place on Sunday at Thenka Ekkaru in Bajpe police station area limits.

According to a report in the Times of India, the man killed his wife in an inebriated condition. The accused has been identified as Durgesh. Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the deceased has been identified as Saritha. Karnataka Shocker: Man Gives Memory Card Containing Porn Videos to Minor Girl in Mangaluru, Asks Her To Check Content on Phone; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Kumar said that the incident took place following a fight between the couple on Sunday night. He also said that accused Durgesh hit his wife with a wooden log after a scuffle broke out between the two. At the time of the incident, the couple's minor son was also present at home.

Scared after seeing what transpired, the minor boy ran to his grandmother’s house, who stays nearby. The next day, Durgesh informed his brother Madhu about Saritha's death. While a case has been registered at the Bajpe police station, no arrest has been made so far. Karnataka Shocker: Specially-Abled Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Gunny Bag in Mangaluru, Husband Absconding.

In a separate incident, a doctor and three others were booked for allegedly trying to forcibly convert a girl to Islam in Karnataka's Mangaluru. The incident came to light after the mother of the victim Shivani filed a case against the accused. The police filed an FIR against Khaleel, Dr Jameela and Aiman under the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022.

