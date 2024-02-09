Karnataka Shocker: Minor Dalit Girl Murdered in Bengaluru; Act of Vengeance by Upper Caste Youth Suspected

The girl had informed her parents about the incident. Though they came forward to lodge a police complaint, the elders of the village intervened and had them compromise.

News IANS| Feb 09, 2024 06:47 PM IST
Karnataka Shocker: Minor Dalit Girl Murdered in Bengaluru; Act of Vengeance by Upper Caste Youth Suspected
Representative Image (File Photo)

Bengaluru, February 9: A minor Dalit girl was allegedly murdered by a youth belonging to an upper caste as an act of vengeance in the Anugondanahalli police station limits in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday. The ninth standard girl was missing for three days and her body was found by shepherd boys on the outskirts of the village on Thursday. According to the police, the parents of the girl have stated that one Nithin, an upper caste boy from the village, had teased her 20 days ago.

The girl had informed her parents about the incident. Though they came forward to lodge a police complaint, the elders of the village intervened and had them compromise. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Trapped and Raped For Over One Year in Kolar; Five Arrested.

Three days after the compromise, the girl went missing. The parents have alleged that not able to reconcile to the fact that the girl raised her voice over the eve teasing, Nithin had killed her. Nithin had attempted to slit his throat after the murder came to light. The Anugondanahalli police have taken up the case for investigation. Karnataka Shocker: Spurned Lover Arrested for Killing Four of a Family Tells Cops In Udupi.

Talking to IANS, Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandin stated on Friday that the accused youth is not in a position to speak. He has been hospitalised and is under police surveillance. “Once he recovers we will be able to verify the allegations against him and ascertain the exact cause of the murder.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
