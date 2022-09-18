Bengaluru, September 18: In a shocking case, a man shot dead a dog for barking at him in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli on Sunday. The Karnataka Police filed a case against the man.

According to police, the person who shot the dog has been identified as Krishnappa, a local resident. Krishnappa was irked over the barking of the dog, named Rocky, at him and shot it in the head with an air gun. Huge Snake Almost Killed Dog but Brave Kids Bravely Put Up a Fight To Save the Pupper, Old Video Goes Viral Again!

Police said that Krishnappa had chased the dog for quite a distance before shooting at it in the village. The villagers were shocked to see the dog being killed in a public place.

The dog was nursed by Harish who also belonged to the same village. He lodged the complaint with Doddaballapura rural police station. Animal lovers have expressed shock over the incident.

