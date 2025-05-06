Mumbai, May 6: Karnataka Police have arrested three Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans for allegedly sacrificing a goat in front of a cutout of cricketer Virat Kohli in Mariyammanahalli village of Molakalmuru taluk, Chitradurga district, officials said on Tuesday. The arrested persons -- Sanna Palayya (22 years), Jayanna (23 years), and Tippe Swamy (28 years) -- are all residents of Mariyammanahalli. Brave CSK Fangirl Riding Bike Trolls RCB Fan With Savage Action, Her Swag and Heroic Entry of Traffic Police Goes Viral (Watch Video).

The incident came to light after a video of the ritual following RCB’s thrilling victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, prompting police action.

In the 20-second video, one of the men is seen holding a goat in front of Kohli’s cutout. As another announces RCB’s victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the animal is slaughtered with a machete, and its blood is offered as raktaabhisheka (blood offering) to the cutout and a poster of Kohli. A third person is seen restraining the goat with a rope.

The video, posted on Instagram by a user with the handle “call-me-143-kalki,” sparked outrage online. Following public outcry, Molakalmuru police registered a case and arrested the three under relevant sections for animal cruelty. RCB, one of the most popular IPL franchises, enjoys a passionate fan following across Karnataka and beyond. Viral Video Shows RCB Fans Tearing MS Dhoni's CSK Jersey, Harassing Chennai Super Kings Supporters After IPL 2025 Match in Bengaluru.

Despite not having clinched the IPL title in 18 seasons so far, the team’s recent string of victories -- including a crucial win over CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium -- has reignited hopes among fans that this year their team will win the IPL title. Celebrations intensified after RCB defeated CSK on their home turf, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming matches. Authorities have condemned the incident, calling it a disturbing example of extreme and misguided fandom.

