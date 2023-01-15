Bengaluru, January 15: In an unfortunate incident, a 50-year-old homemaker and her elder son killed themselves following a spat over dinner at their Ijur residence in Ramanagara on Friday night. The Ramanagar district police have registered a case.

The victims have been identified as Vijayalakshmi and her 25-year-old son Harsha, who used to look after their bakery in Ijoor in Ramanagar district which his father runs. Viral Video: Accused of Theft, Youth Thrashed With Belt in Moving Padmavat Train in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

TOI reported that The incident happened around 10.30 pm. Harsha returned home and saw his mother resting, and asked her to serve him dinner. Vijayalakshmi was tired and she asked him to serve it himself, which led to an argument. Vijayalakshmi then walked out of the house and jumped into the water sump outside their house. UP Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashed Over Land Dispute in Pratapgarh, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

Vijayalakshmi's husband Chikke Gowda told police he was at work when news of Vijayalakshmi jumping into a water sump reached him around 10pm.

Rushed to a private hospital, she was declared brought dead. Irked that his comments had hurt her so much, her son also committed suicide by hanging.

Harsha's suicide came to light when his brother C Adarsh aged 22 went home and found him hanging from the ceiling fan of his room, a police officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2023 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).