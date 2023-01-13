A woman was mercilessly thrashed by a group of men over a land dispute in a village under Sangramgarh Police Station area in Pratapgarh district. The incident came to light after a video featuring the attack went viral on social media of late. Reports said some rowdies forcefully tried to capture a woman’s land and beat her up when she resisted. Uttar pradesh police have taken cognisance of the video and further investigation into the incident is underway. Kanpur Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashed in the Middle of Road, Prime Accused Arrested (Graphic Video)

