Malappuram, May 10: The absconding driver of the ill-fated boat, which capsized three days ago in Malappuram district of Kerala leading to the deaths of 22 people, was taken into custody, police said here on Wednesday.

Police sources said the driver was taken into custody from Tanur and his arrest would be recorded soon. "He had been absconding after the tragedy. He is now under custody," a senior police officer told PTI. Malappuram Boat Capsize Incident: Kerala High Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance of Tragedy, Says 'Our Heart Is Bleeding, Won't Let This Be Forgotten'.

The owner of the boat has already been arrested, and murder charges were slapped against him on Tuesday after police nabbed him from nearby Kozhikode.

Police had said they were yet to confirm the total number of staff, who were present in the boat when tragedy struck. They also said their arrest would be made in the coming days. The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area at 7.30 pm on Sunday. Malappuram Boat Capsize: Death Toll Rises to 22 in Kerala Boat Tragedy; Rescue Operation Still Underway.

According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years and there were 37 persons onboard the vessel. The Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated a PIL on its own to probe into the violation of rules that led to the boat accident.